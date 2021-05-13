Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 19,500 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Infinera were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Infinera by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Infinera by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Infinera by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 109,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,887.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,980 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Infinera stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

