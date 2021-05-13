Asset Dedication LLC Sells 68 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $156.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

