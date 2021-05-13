Asset Dedication LLC Sells 44 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,523,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $278.71 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $206.92 and a one year high of $287.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.86.

