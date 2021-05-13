Asset Dedication LLC Sells 293 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period.

EWSC opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $92.28.

