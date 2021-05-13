Asset Dedication LLC Sells 12,063 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,063 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

