Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 225.00% from the company’s previous close.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ASMB opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. Analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $13,476,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

