ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 6,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,048. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

