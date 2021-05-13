Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASHTY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.00.

ASHTY stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.71 and a 200 day moving average of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.77. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.34.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

