Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AHT. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $266.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

