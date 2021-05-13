Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $552,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cigna by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $258.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.48. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.13.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

