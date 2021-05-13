Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,950 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,523. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

