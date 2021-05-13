Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor Sells 1,597 Shares

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $65,109.69.

Nicholle Renee Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Nicholle Renee Taylor acquired 67 shares of Artesian Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,596.25.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $361.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Artesian Resources by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Artesian Resources by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

