Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $147.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

ARKAY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arkema from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $130.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average is $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $2.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Arkema’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

