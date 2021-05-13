Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.08.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

