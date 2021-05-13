Argus Reiterates Hold Rating for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Argus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after purchasing an additional 557,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.