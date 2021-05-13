Argon (ARGON) Price Down 21.8% This Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and $591,695.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.08 or 0.00613778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00079094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00235111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $625.07 or 0.01245319 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.43 or 0.01048786 BTC.

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

