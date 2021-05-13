Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

NYSE ARGO opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,251,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

