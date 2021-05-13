Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.28) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.35). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $41.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $48.64 EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

