Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.

ARCO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,161. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

