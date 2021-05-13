ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) COO James A. Ingram Sells 7,174 Shares

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ArcBest stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $93.96.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.