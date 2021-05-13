ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.44. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ARB in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF)

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

