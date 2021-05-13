Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives $25.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Aravive alerts:

ARAV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.73. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,052. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. Aravive has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.20.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 280.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Aravive by 1,213.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.