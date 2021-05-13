Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of APYX traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $9.62. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,166. The stock has a market cap of $330.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APYX shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

