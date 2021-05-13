Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,186,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.15.

Shares of APTV opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.74. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

