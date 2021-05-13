AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 6.8%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $51.72. Approximately 38,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,480,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APP. William Blair began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

