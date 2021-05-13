AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APP. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.