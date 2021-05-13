Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 4.3% Higher

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.45 and last traded at $119.83. 687,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,605,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ICAP lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

The firm has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average is $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $320,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $263,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

