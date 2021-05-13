Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Daniel Durn Sells 5,000 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Durn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $8.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,515,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,234. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.06. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. ICAP raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

