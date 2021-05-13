Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) traded down 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $30.89. 3,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 82,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $47,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
