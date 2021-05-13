Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) traded down 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $30.89. 3,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 82,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $47,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

