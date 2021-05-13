APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

APi Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,874. APi Group has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on APG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

