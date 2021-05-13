Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.28.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

