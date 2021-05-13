Analyzing The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Shyft Group and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.73 -$12.57 million $1.24 29.94 XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XPeng has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Shyft Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -0.39% 28.06% 12.97% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Shyft Group and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 XPeng 0 2 9 0 2.82

The Shyft Group presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. XPeng has a consensus price target of $53.40, indicating a potential upside of 115.68%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats XPeng on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brand names; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under the Specialty Upfit name; provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services; and parts and accessories for its walk-in vans and truck bodies. The company's Specialty Vehicle segment engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag go-to-market brand names; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for motorhome and specialty chassis, as well as related maintenance and repair services. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

