Analysts Set Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) PT at $14.39

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -125.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Vonage has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.