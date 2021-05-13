Analysts Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Price Target at $4.44

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE NEX traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,973. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $907.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 3,362,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $870,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

