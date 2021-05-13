Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Target Price at $28.40

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after buying an additional 817,469 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,064,000 after buying an additional 618,619 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

