Analysts Set First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Price Target at $12.90

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,337. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

