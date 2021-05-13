Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Target Price at $52.00

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 114,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 665,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 62,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $38.54. 127,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,104. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

