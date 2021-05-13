Analysts Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target at $18.25

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

DENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN remained flat at $$16.16 on Monday. 5,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,140. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Denny’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

