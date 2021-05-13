Analysts Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target at $7.83

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.19. 36,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.