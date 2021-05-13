Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) PT at $50.83

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,392 shares of company stock worth $4,186,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.45. 3,248,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.