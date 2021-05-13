Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Power Co. of Canada (PWCDF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS: PWCDF):

5/12/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.50 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Power Co. of Canada is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $38.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

PWCDF stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

