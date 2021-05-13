Analysts Offer Predictions for Lear Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lear in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.77.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $179.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.54. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 101.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 12-month low of $87.76 and a 12-month high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $282,014,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $93,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.