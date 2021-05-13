Analysts Issue Forecasts for XPEL, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of XPEL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

XPEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $73.03.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $701,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

