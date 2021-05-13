Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.47. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

