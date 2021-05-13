Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the lowest is $2.96. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA traded up $6.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.58. 933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,095. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.94. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

