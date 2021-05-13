Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Shares of KRNT opened at $89.67 on Monday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.44 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $35,832,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,084,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 267,391 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,219,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

