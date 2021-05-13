Analysts Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Announce $2.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

NYSE:APD traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.66. 7,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,840. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.56. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $219.52 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

