Analysts Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.21 Million

Analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $313.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.74 million to $333.67 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SR traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.59. 3,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

