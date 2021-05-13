Analysts Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.21 Million

Analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $313.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.74 million to $333.67 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spire.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SR traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.59. 3,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
