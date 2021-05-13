Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.87.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 92,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.