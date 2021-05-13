Amon Price Tops $0.0087 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $23,896.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00085488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.64 or 0.01122930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00068840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00112352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061997 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

